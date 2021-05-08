Freedom Credit Union hosts shreding events

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Freedom Credit Union is holding community shredding events in western Massachusetts communities throughout Sunday.

The shredding events are taking place at 2 locations one in Springfield and another one in Feeding Hills but more will be coming up in the next few weeks.

Freedom Credit Union Springfield offers the opportunity for western Massachusetts residents to securely remove unwanted paperwork.

The public is encouraged to bring documents for free shredding at 1976 Main Street from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in Springfield or at 959 Springfield Street from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Feeding Hills.

In the United States, millions of people fall victim to identity theft each year, and shredding personal documents, bank statements, and tax returns can help combat this crime.

Business owners are also encouraged to shred personal documents as it keeps business data confidential, even the law requires residents to properly dispose of confidential records like addresses.

The shredding event is free and there are no fees. Five boxes or bags of and people are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.