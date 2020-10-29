FRIDAY: Last day to early vote in Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The last day to vote early in Massachusetts is Friday.

Early in-person voting ends Friday, October 30. The time is dependent on the location you visit within your town or city.

Ballots may be mailed in or dropped off at any early voting location in your town or city during regular hours.

Precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of in-person voting this year, especially in communities with recent upticks in cases of COVID-19.

If you didn’t in-person early vote and are choosing to mail-in vote, your ballot must be postmarked by Tuesday, November 3, and received no later than Friday, November 6. You may also return your ballot in person by Tuesday, November 3 by the close of polls.

Voter turnout in this year’s state primary set a new record, and Secretary of State William Galvin believes the November election will do the same.

For more information on where to vote in your city or town visit www.MassEarlyVote.com and you can find ballot tracking information here.