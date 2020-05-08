Friday marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day

(WWLP) – Friday is the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, the end of the war in Europe and the beginning of the end of World War II.

VE Day was the triumphant day for the Allies. The United States, Russia and Great Britain had liberated Europe from the Nazis.

Adolph Hitler was dead and the German forces that had once occupied France, Poland, Finland and so much of Europe had agreed to their unconditional surrender.

From the deserts of Africa to the sands of Normandy, to the Battle of the Bulge, the Allied victory put an end to nearly six long years of war, and of death and destruction, and genocide and survival and sacrifice all over the European continent.

In May 1945, the war in the Pacific with Japan would continue to rage on for another three months. But on this day, 75 years ago, it was the day to celebrate the end of the European conflict that claimed at least 40-million casualties on both sides and came after five years, eight months, and six days of war that had spread across the globe.

We honor those who gave their lives so dearly, so that others could live free and remember the greatest triumph of the greatest generation.