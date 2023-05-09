NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Frito-Lay recalled some of its potato chips sold in Massachusetts and Connecticut due to possible undeclared milk ingredients.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Frito-Lay’s voluntary recall affects 146 bags of Lay’s Classic Party Size Potato Chips (a 13-ounce bag) and Lay’s Classic Mix and

Match Potato Chips (a 15 5/8-ounce bag).

The FDA said these bags possibly contain undeclared milk ingredients from sour cream and onion potato chips.

The chips included in the recall have UPCs of 028400310413 and 0028400720151. The recalled chips were distributed to grocery, club and convenience stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire and purchased by customers as early as April 16.

The recall follows an investigation into a consumer complaint. The FDA said no allergic reactions have been reported thus far.

Anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk is encouraged not to eat these chips and to throw them out immediately.

Consumers with questions about this recall can call Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.

For more information on the recall, click here.