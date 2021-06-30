Fugitives found hiding in Maine after investigation into striking Trooper in Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Two men were arrested together in Maine Tuesday after police were searching for a suspect who allegedly hit a Massachusetts State Police Trooper and cruiser in Revere, Mass.

According to a news release from the Massachusetts State Police, 29-year-old Luis Price-Gonzalez was arrested in Auburn, Maine on a warrant for assault and battery with a deadly weapon, negligent operation, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash and other charges in connection with an incident in Revere, Massachusetts, Saturday where he intentionally struck a Massachusetts State Police cruiser and a Trooper who was on foot.

On Saturday, a Jeep Grand Cherokee allegedly driven by Luis Price-Gonzalez was involved in a hit and run and drove away from a traffic stop on Route 1A in Revere to a dead-end street. Price-Gonzalez then hit a marked cruiser to try to get away. A Trooper got out of his cruiser and Price-Gonzalez allegedly intentionally drove into him. The Trooper was thrown over the hood of the Jeep. The Trooper was treated for his injuries and is still recovering.

Information of the whereabouts of Price-Gonzalez were being sought by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (MSP VFAS), and determined that he was hiding at a residence in Auburn, Maine. USMS Task Force members arrested him without incident at the residence in a vehicle reported stolen out of Massachusetts.

Price-Gonzalez is also charged with warrants for animal cruelty and breaking and entering in the nighttime.

Police also arrested 22-year-old Andy Escarfuller-Medina in Auburn, Maine for a Massachusetts warrant for two counts of statutory rape of a child, posing a child in the nude, and distributing material showing a child in a sexual act, and breaking and entering in the nighttime. He was found at the same residence.

Both suspects were taken to Androscoggin County Jail on Fugitive from Justice charges pending rendition to Massachusetts.

The investigation was conducted by USMS District of Massachusetts with assistance from MSP VFAS, Maine State Police, and the USMS District of Maine Apprehension Section and Maine State Police assisted USMS District of Maine Violent Offenders Task Force.