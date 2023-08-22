BOSTON (WWLP) – New funding to help combat domestic violence was announced last week, aimed at creating innovative solutions to help those in need.

Secretary of State Bill Galvin announced the creation of a new grant program for organizations that provide services to survivors of domestic violence. The Secretary’s office oversees the Massachusetts Address Confidentiality Program which protects relocated survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking and provides them with a new mailing address.

The program also helps survivors by keeping real addresses out of public records. The grant will be administered through that program. The fiscal year budget that was signed earlier this month included the funding. It called for $100,000 to go to Domestic Violence Service Provider Grant Program.

According to Galvin’s office, it will be used to “spread awareness to the many services already available to those who have been abused, sexually assaulted or stalked.” It will also be used as seed money amongst advocacy groups to come up with original programs.

The grant funding will be made available to nonprofits to aid in preventative measures.

Now this $100,000 is only for this fiscal year, but the secretary of state is hopeful that the funding will continue once results can be proven.