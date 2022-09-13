SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield has selected two proposals from the Common Wealth Mural Collective (CWMC) and City Mosiac, Inc. for public murals.

Mayor Sarno states, “Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan and I are excited that both of these organizations have submitted proposals to this program. They have produced some incredible public art in Springfield in recent years. Art is so important to the vitality and vibrancy of our city that spins off with the patronizing of our local businesses – we can’t wait to see the creative results.”

The CWMC received $80,000 for its Fresh Paint mural festival this month and a Spring 2023 event. Another $20,000 was given to the City Mosaic to undergo a mural project on Mattoon Street facing the city’s downtown. By June 2023, proper public and private approvals are to be completed for installations to start.

“These are both projects that will substantially add to the visual streetscape of the city and add to what is becoming a pretty impressive collection of public art in Springfield,” said CDO Sheehan.

A total of 18 murals are to be done by CWMC, throughout Springfield. These murals will consist of paint and light projections. To help with the completion of each mural, community members will be able to join at free painting parties. In equivalence, CWMC is expected to also educate local artists about community mural painting.

One future installation proposal City Mosiac has made is above the developing Suess Cafe at 85-97 Chestnut Street, near the Springfield Museums. Seuss imagery and historical characters and interventions from Springfield will be seen on this mural.

An amount of $100,000 is being provided by the City of Springfield Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) to help with these mural projects.