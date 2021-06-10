Funeral for Worcester Officer Emmanuel Familia being attended by thousands of police

The Worcester Police Department identified the officer as 38-year-old Enmanuel Familia. (Worcester Police Department)

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Worcester Police Officer Emmanuel “Manny” Familia will be laid to rest Thursday. Familia died last Friday while attempting to save the life of a drowning teenager in Worcester’s Green Hill Park.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. at St. John’s Catholic Church on Temple Street in Worcester, but before that, there will be a procession from the funeral home. When that procession reaches Lincoln Square, Familia’s body will be moved from the hearse to a horse-drawn carriage by members of the Worcester Police Department.

Later, when it arrives at Washington Square, color guards and honor guards will join the carriage.

Following the funeral service, another procession will bring Officer Familia’s body to from the church to St. John’s Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest.

Worcester officials say that thousands of law enforcement officers will line the streets of the city to help honor the fallen police officer.

