BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– A new report from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) outlines the work completed by the commission from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.

The report includes financial updates, recommendations for legislative action, results on licensee workforce and supplier diversity goals, casino property and project summaries, division reports, and information on gaming revenue.

According to the report, in FY22 Gross Gaming Revenue was $1.18-billion with $311.5-million in tax revenue to Massachusetts. $3.6-million was collected by the MGC’s Investigation and Enforcement Bureau (IEB) gaming agents from casino patrons who owed back taxes and child support, and paid to the state’s Department of Revenue.

The MGC paid out $10.6-million in community mitigation fund grants. These grants are awarded to eligible municipalities and government agencies located near Massachusetts casinos to support transportation, community planning, workforce development, and public safety initiatives.

The casinos spent $55-million on goods and services with vendors across the state. Data from the UMass Donahue Institute showed that 43% of workers employed by the casinos were women, and 4% were veterans.

During FY22, 1,150 individuals enrolled in the MGC’s Voluntary Self Exclusion (VSE) program, which allows people to voluntarily exclude themselves from casino gambling – and now sports wagering – for a predetermined amount of time. More than 31,000 people also enrolled in PlayMyWay, a free budgeting tool that lets players track their play and receive automatic notifications as they get closer to their pre-set budget amount. The program is available at all three Massachusetts casinos.

The full report is available on the MGC’s website.