BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Corporations Division has collected more than $14 million in revenue for the state’s General Fund.

The office’s 2023 Corporate Dissolution Project enforces the filing of annual reports and paying filing fees for domestic and foreign corporations and LLCs to the state. The Division sent some 68,000 notices to entities that were in at risk of dissolution or revocation for not filing two consecutive annual reports with filing fees. As a result, $14,171,375 in past due fees were paid by the end of the year.

“This annual project ensures that businesses are up to date on their legal filings with my office, and that they are making the payments that they owe to the people of Massachusetts,” Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin said.

Galvin’s office expects more payments as the year progresses as some of the 46,000 entities that were dissolved through the project will be looking to be reinstated.