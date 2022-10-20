BOSTON (SHNS) – Agents of the Mass. Gaming Commission, working with the Department of Revenue, retrieved more than $3.6 million in unpaid child support and back taxes from winners at the state’s casinos and slots parlor in fiscal year 2022, regulators announced Thursday.

If gamblers win certain amounts of money or particular prizes, state law requires that the casinos and slots parlor verify with DOR whether the winner has past-due obligations before paying out the winnings. If the winner is behind on child support or tax payments, the state intercepts the past-due amount up to the total value of the winnings.

Bruce Band, chief of the commission’s Gaming Agents Division, said Thursday that the total amount intercepted in fiscal 2022, which ended June 30, was $3,601,569.28. That’s up about $200,000 from the intercepted amount for fiscal year 2021, he said.

Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor are required to verify the tax and child support accounts of any gambler who wins $1,200 or more from a slot machine, wins a table game jackpot of more than $5,000 that is subject to federal income tax withholding, wins a cash prize equal to or greater than $1,200, or wins a non-cash prize like a car or vacation with a fair market value of more than $1,200.