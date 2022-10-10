CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As people return from their long weekends, gas prices are once again rising.

There’s a seven-cent difference in gas prices in Massachusetts in the last week alone, but it’s not just because of an increase in demand for travel. What sparked that shift was OPEC plus’s announcement last week.

A group of countries that produce oil is cutting production by 2 million barrels a day. That means the cost of a barrel hit $90 for the first time in a number of weeks, according to triple-A.

Bill Meredith from Springfield has to fuel up using premium, and he said even a slight change, has an impact. “Thankfully it’s not as high as this summer, we were paying $6 a gallon but it’s still too high. It’s a huge chunk out of my budget.”

The highest we saw a barrel of crude oil reach this year was over $120, the highest in March when Russia invaded Ukraine, but also in June.