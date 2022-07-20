Mass. (WWLP) – With 90-degree temps in the forecast for the next few days many might be planning a beach or boat day, and fueling up the car or boat won’t be as painful as it’s been in recent months.

That’s because pump prices are falling steadily across much of the nation, with a new average of $4.50 per gallon. According to AAA, here in western Massachusetts, the average for regular gas is $4.40 per gallon.

While that seems high, you can find gas under $4.00 at some local gas stations which can be found by clicking here.