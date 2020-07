CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – For those hitting the road this 4th of July weekend, gas prices in Massachusetts are looking good.

The state average per gallon of $2.10 is just below the national average, a rare position for Massachusetts.

If you’re headed to the Cape, fill up before you hit Barnstable County. Gas in Bristol and Plymouth counties is about 15 cents cheaper.

You’re in luck if you’re heading to the hilltowns, gas in Berkshire county is the least expensive in the state at $2.02.