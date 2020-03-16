Gas prices going down as world makes changes to contain coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices are going down.

The national average price of regular gas dropped more than .14 cents in the last three weeks to just over $2.38.

According to the Lundberg survey, oil and gas prices have dropped globally as a result of the coronavirus outbreak’s impact on economies.

Lundberg says the retail price of gas in the country will likely continue to go down at an increasing rate as demand decreases.

As health officials stress the need to practice better self-hygiene, it is encouraged to use precaution while at the pump getting your gas.