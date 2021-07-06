Gas prices in Springfield average $2.93 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have increased 2.1 cents per gallon, averaging $2.93 per gallon in the past week and are 89.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.69, the most expensive is $3.29 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $2.96 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.12 a gallon and Hartford is $3.07 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has not changed in the last week, averaging $3.12/g today. The national average is up 7.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 94.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Gasoline demand over the holiday weekend certainly did not disappoint as millions of Americans flooded the roads for the long weekend, guzzling down gasoline at a clip not seen in years, and in the process, we could have set new all-time records for consumption,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “As OPEC+ met over the weekend and saw a heated disagreement about raising oil production, WTI crude oil surged in Monday evening electronic trading to nearly $77 per barrel on higher demand and a lack of additional supply from OPEC amidst a mountain of disagreement on how to respond to the market. For now, with imbalances in supply and demand continuing, motorists will continue digging deeper to pay for gasoline as prices are likely headed no where but up until global supply starts to catch up with the continued surge in demand.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 7.2 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: