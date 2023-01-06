CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices keep going down as we enter into the New Year. In fact, gas prices in the state are now lower than a year ago.

The average price for a gallon of regular dropped to $3.35 on Tuesday, three cents lower than a year ago on January 3, of last year. While nationwide, prices climbed 12 cents to $3.22 a gallon in that same time, making Massachusetts prices 13 cents higher than the national average. Drivers hope the prices stay down through the new year.

“Right now I’m hopeful but not as optimistic. I think they are going to spike up, but I’m hoping they don’t,” said Chicopee resident Jeannette Gordin.

A late December winter storm and its frigid temperatures caused gas prices nationally to spike, with refineries as far south as Texas and the Gulf Coast forced to shut down temporarily. The storm also caused holiday travelers to fuel up and hit the road early to beat the bad weather, leading to a spike in overall gas demand.