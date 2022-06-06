SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices continue to climb and are setting new record highs. In Massachusetts, prices have gone up 2 cents since Sunday, averaging $4.96 a gallon.

According to AAA, gas has gone up 25 cents since a week ago. These skyrocketing prices are a sore subject for just about anyone relying on fuel.

“What I try to do as a far as budgeting for gas is I use my stop and shop card, Stop and Shop is affiliated with Shell gas stations and I accrue all of these points and I just use that to try to help lower the cost of it,” said Andrew Moore of West Springfield.

“I was never really worried about gas prices until they started going crazy and now I’m spending $75 to fill up my sedan on premium fuel so now I want to give up my car and buy an electric car,” said James Lindley of Easthampton.

Experts predict gas prices will average $5 a gallon in Massachusetts by next week, and will keep going up through the fourth of July holiday.