Gas prices rise ahead of holiday weekend

(WWLP) – Travelers in western Massachusetts are joining 43 million other Americans on the road this weekend, which means gas stations are seeing more customers.

According to AAA, gas prices are roughly 95 cents higher than they were this time last year. AAA also reports that nationally, supply and demand are mostly in sync, so there will be only minimal fluctuations over the weekend. Still, the price at the pump has deterred some from traveling this holiday.

Kris Stelzer said, “Yeah because I’m driving enough for work I don’t want to do it when I’m at home so yeah try to stay home, try to save money.”

Despite the increase, Massachusetts average gas price is still 12 cents lower than the national average.