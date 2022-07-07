Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Massachusetts have steadily declined over the past few weeks, and we could be back down to four dollars a gallon by the end of the summer.

Right now, a gallon of gas is on average $4.82 a gallon here in Massachusetts. Petroleum analysts from GasBuddy predict that gas could drop to a national average of between $4 and $4.25 per gallon by mid-August.

22News spoke with a truck driver from Chicago Thursday where he said gas prices are topping $6 a gallon.

“Probably likely $6.05 that’s what I know of, probably a little bit more downtown, probably close to 7 bucks, but uh, it’s ridiculous everybody complaining about it in Chicago,” said Lonnie Luellen.

Massachusetts hit a record high for gas last month when prices were averaging $5.05 a gallon.