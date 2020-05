CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices are ticking up, but not enough to cause much pain at the pump.

AAA says the national average for a gallon of regular is $1.96. That’s about nine cents more than a week ago.

But the association says gas hasn’t been this cheap on a Memorial Day weekend in almost 20 years.

The cheapest gas prices locally hover between $1.69 and $1.79 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.