BOSTON (WWLP) – A group of protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza partially blocked the Boston University bridge during rush hour Thursday morning.

Organized by a group called “IfNotNow” the demonstration included people from the Jewish community and other supporters. The protestors could be heard chanting and singing “ceasefire now” as they protested on the bridge. Several participants were also wearing t-shirts with the message, “not in our name.”

According to a news release, they are calling on Senator Elizabeth Warren to “support an immediate ceasefire and use her influence to stop the Israeli government’s ongoing massacre in Gaza.”

The protest comes exactly 40 days since the Hamas-led attacks in Israel on October 7th that left 1,200 people dead and at least 240 taken hostage.