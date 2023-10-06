CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Haunted attractions have become an integral part of the Halloween tradition, allowing people to embrace their fears in a controlled environment.

As that crisp autumn air settles in and leaves turn color, the Halloween season emerges with an exciting, spooky allure. Amidst the fall and Halloween festivities, one particular activity captures the hearts (and souls) of thrill-seekers and horror enthusiasts: Haunted attractions. From horrifying haunted houses to eerie hayrides and sinister trails, these experiences offer a perfect blend of excitement and fright.

Haunted attractions have become an integral part of the Halloween tradition, allowing people to embrace their fears in a controlled environment. Whether you’re a brave soul seeking adrenaline-pumping scares or simply want to revel in the spooky ambiance of the season, haunted attractions offer an immersive experience like no other. The eerie settings, spine-chilling actors, and meticulously designed scenes transport visitors into a world of fright, leaving memories that will haunt them well beyond the Halloween night.

In this article, we will be listing all of the fantastic, fun, and frightening haunted houses, trails, hayrides, and mazes that western Mass., and surrounding areas have to offer. From the disturbing and age-restricted, to the spooky family fun spots for all ages, we will be covering it all!

Haunted Houses (Scary)

DementedFX – 530 Main Street, Holyoke, MA

Have you ever wanted to star in a Horror Movie? DementedFX Haunted House may be the answer. Voted the number 1 haunted attraction in Massachusetts by TheScareFactor.com’s “Fan Poll,” DementedFX features 20,000 sq. ft. of giant monsters, Hollywood quality props and sets, and hair-raising video/sound design that’s sure to send you home with no voice, and possibly needing a new pair of jeans.

The Haunted House features one cohesive storyline, “an immoral medical laboratory, ravaged by its own experiments, has let loose a virus that is turning the world into monsters and ghouls. You need to break into the lab and rescue the scientist who has the cure to save all humanity.” The entirely indoor waiting area features two bars and an intensive themed queue line with tons of interaction.

Due to the nature and strong themes of the attractions, DementedFX is recommended for adults and teens. This show is not suitable for children. Admission of children under 13 is at the discretion of the parent(s)

13th World Fright Park – 1701 Park Street, Palmer, MA

Debuting last fall, western Massachusetts welcomes the all-new 13th World Fright Park!

Featuring THREE all-new haunted houses, interactive games, photo ops, concessions, and much more, this will be an full evening Halloween experience brought to you from the creative team behind RI’s renowned 13th World!

Moonlight Mayhem

Your terrifying journey begins at the Moonlight Motel and you’ll trek your way through one nightmare after another. This is the sure to be the scariest haunted trail you’ve ever traversed.

Chamber of Lost Souls

Get lost in this twisted maze of darkness and fog as you try to escape the demented souls of the damned. But be warned – if your soul is not pure you may just be lost here forever!

Alone

Your worst fear becomes real – Going through a terrifying haunted experience ALONE! This attraction sends you through one at a time so that you may traverse your owns fears all by yourself.

Touch of Fear (Must be 18 years or older and will be required to present a photo ID)

This year you can experience 13th World like never before! For an additional $5, you can get a Touch of Fear! This will enhance your scare experience by allowing our Monsters to touch you. You will receive a special necklace that identifies you as an extreme lover of fear. If Touch of Fear becomes too intense, simply take the necklace off!

13th World Fright Park is located on Rt. 20, this Halloween destination offers easy access from I-90, I-91, and I-84.

Fright Fest at Six Flags New England – 1623 Main Street, Agawam, MA

Enter the world of Skull Manor, where your nightmares come to life.

Brace yourself for Nightmare at CrackAxle Canyon, a haunted attraction that preys on your deepest fears. Navigate the twisted paths of CarnEVIL, an outdoor maze filled with clowns and circus freaks.

Step into Ghost Town Dead in the West and confront the undead of the Wild West.

Explore Dark Oaks Cemetery, where the risen dead seek the flesh of the living.

Enter the realm of InFESTed, where spiders and infected exterminators lurk in the darkness.

Beware of scare zones featuring zombies, witches, and other creatures that go bump in the night. Enjoy Halloween-themed out amusement rides in the dark, adding an extra level of spooky excitement. Witness the kickoff to the evening festivities with The Awakening and join the undead at the Zombie Bash for a night of hypnotizing dance and zombie revelry. Don’t miss the terror of Fright Fest at Six Flags New England.

Haunt on Eden – 396 Mt. Vernon Road, Southington, CT

Experience the ultimate Halloween thrill at Haunt on Eden, born out of a deep love for the holiday and a dedication to delivering heart-pounding scares. This renowned attraction is located at Mt. Southington Ski Area.

Every weekend in October, the Haunt on Eden team thrives on the exhilaration that comes from crafting perfectly executed scares, evoking screams, tears, and laughter from their captivated audience. Their unwavering passion fuels their creativity, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all.

Rails to the Darkside – 58 North Road, East Windsor, CT

As the fall chill fills the air, on the darkest of nights, mournful cries of the abandoned dead are heard on the tracks at the Connecticut Trolley Museum. Listen to the tale of yesteryear, as you learn of a hastily moved cemetery whose bodies were left behind, their angry souls seeking their revenge. Come for a scare if you dare… the next trolley ride is an express to the Darkside!

During this haunted experience, ride vintage trolleys into the dark woods for a fear that you will never forget, visit the vortex tunnel if you dare and end your experience in the Visitor Center if you can handle the unforeseen horror of death.

New for 2023, the Trolley Museum has partnered with Curioporium LLC. Curioporium seeks to control the ethereal energy and use it to open the gates for the foolhardy or the fearless to venture into the realm of the forsaken, the fallen, and the cursed. Beware, this spectral force is unpredictable and volatile. Brace yourself for unimaginable horror, for who can fathom the blood-curdling terror about to seep into our world. *This haunted event is rated PG-13 and may be too intense for the squeamish. It is not recommended for young children.

Haunted (and not-so-haunted) Corn Mazes

Hicks Family Farm – 1299 MA-2 E, Charlemont, MA

Haunted Maze Friday and Saturday Nights in October. Find your way through the haunted path with the ghouls, frights and set ups!

The haunted maze is recommended for kids 12 and older. 12 years or younger must be accompanies with an adult.

The Apple Place – 540 Somers Road #83, East Longmeadow, MA

The Apple Place is home to a massive corn maze, that during the day, will offer a fun fall activity with young ones. However, at night, it can turn into a spooky search for your life!

On select Saturday’s in October, ‘Flash Light Night In The Maze’ will allow guests to make their way through the intricate maze in the darkness, but are required to bring their own flashlight! No-one will be admitted without one. Children under 12 must be accompanies by an adult, and no running is allowed.

Ioka Valley Farm – 3475 Hancock Road, Williamstown, MA

Open weekends in October, including Columbus Day Monday, Ioka Valley Farm offers many fall activities. There is no general admission during their fall weekends. The mini-corn maze is free, as well as their dress-me scarecrows, giant pumpkin house, and visiting the farm animals.

If you pick a pumpkin from the patch you pay by the pound and if you choose a pumpkin from the gift area they are all pre-priced. They have three activities that we do charge to participate in: Family Fun Play Area, Wagon Train Ride, and Pumpkin Slingshot.

Taft Farms – 119 Park Street, Great Barrington, MA

Taft Farms is a family farm located in Great Barrington, the heart of Berkshire County. Taft’s grows hundreds of different varieties of vegetables, many heirlooms and ethnic varieties too!

Pumpkins Gourds and More: Over 30 acres of pumpkins are amazing! Choose from the store, or come for pick your own every weekend! Nearly 60 varieties of Squash, Pumpkins, Gourds and more are available. From Heirloom to Modern, From Very Large to Tiny, Tiny, Tiny, they are sure to have what your looking for.

Farm Animals: Free to the public! Goats, Chickens, Llamas, Bunnies and More.

Breezy Gardens Pumpkin Festival – 6 McNeil Hwy., Leicester, MA

Families can come spend a day outside and enjoy the beautiful fall weather. There is no admission fee, the only cost is the pumpkin you pick out on the hay ride!



Activities include:



Free Hay Rides- Take a tour through the scenic fields on your way to the pick-your-own pumpkin patch. Rides typically last about 15 minutes and are fun for all ages.



A Mini Corn Maze-Perfect for young children who love mazes!

Pumpkin Decorating- After you return from the pick-your-own patch, sit down and decorate your pumpkin with stickers, markets, paint, and more!

Pick-Your-Own Pumpkin Patch– Accessible by taking the hay ride or by walking. Make sure to dress appropriately, it can get a little muddy!

Face Painting– They offer free face painting, be sure to call ahead for details!

Haunted Trails

13 Nights at Jiminy – 37 Corey Rd Hancock, MA

Embark on a chilling journey into the hidden horrors of The Plantation of Jericho at the outdoor haunted attraction 13 Nights at Jiminy. Originally constructed to elude an unspoken menace that emerged from the Valley below, this farm has descended into a sinister abyss. With every turn, a spine-tingling truth awaits, ready to shatter your senses. Brace yourself for a legendary haunt at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in Hancock, MA where the darkness holds secrets too terrifying to ignore.

Skeleton Crew Theater – 110 Industrial Blvd, Turners Falls, MA

Discover Halloween as you’ve never done before. Experience an innovative attraction with 11 fully automated sets, hand crafted props, unique character animatronics, and two different endings to choose from. Because you’re not just watching the show– You’re in it. Skeleton Crew Theater, plays out as part scavenger hunt and part theater. Unlike other Halloween attractions, SCT fabricates all works by hand–nothing is store bought. All props, puppets, costumes, score, sets and stories are original. The show has no recognizable Hollywood characters, maintains a general absence of clichéd gore, and tailors each show to the philosophy of “The Hero’s Journey,” the classic mythical story structure that has aided George Lucas’s Star Wars Trilogy & J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series. Small groups, accompanied by a masked, silent guide, are lead through several interconnecting sets. Along the way, SCT participants interact with elaborate puppet characters, collect clues & ultimately decide their own final.

Fear on the Farm at McCray’s Farm – 55 Alvord St, South Hadley, MA

Join them for the 33rd season! Fear on the Farm at McCray’s Farm prides itself on offering quality family-friendly Halloween entertainment for all ages.

As they return to the farm this year, the Haunted Hayride has once again been redesigned and is now jam-packed with scenes and scares. Once you depart the hay wagon, you will step inside not one, but two walk-through haunts: Massacre Manor and the DON.



This year, both haunted walk-throughs have been given upgrades. The DON, especially has been the recipient of many new props and scenes.

Ghost Tours at The Mount – 2 Plunkett Street, Lenox, MA

Join in person as ghost tour guides lead you through the darkened halls of The Mount, sharing tales of the many eerie encounters that have been reported there for years. This tour contains adult content and is not not appropriate for children under 12. The tour lasts approximately 2 hours and includes about ½ mile of walking. Start times vary. Reservations required.

Century Haunted Hayride and Spooky Walk – 531 Rochdale St, Auburn, MA

Heading into their 24th year of operation, they couldn’t be more excited! They are an all-volunteer organization, and build and staff their Hayride and Spooky Walk with the love and support of their loyal and sadistic friends and family who show up to do this year after year every Friday and Saturday!

Evidence of Evil – South St, Middlefield, CT

Evidence of Evil features multiple haunted attractions deep in the fields and trails at Lyman Orchards.

Embark on a perilous journey through a realm of decay and revulsion, where time is of the essence to elude the vengeful inhabitants of the Toxic Waste. In the Witch’s Castle, a malevolent ritual unfolds, thrusting you into the midst of a coven of witches who seek to engulf you in their wicked sorcery. Descend into their mystical lair, where secrets of unimaginable horror await.

Prepare to encounter the disgraced inhabitants who govern the desolate domain of The Backwater. Trespassers are met with hostility as you navigate through their territory, venturing into the foreboding woodshed to unravel the dark intentions that lie in wait.

The Harvest summons a discordant chorus of ghastly apparitions within its forsaken cornfield. Here, silence becomes your sole defense as even the slightest noise can lead to a gruesome demise, turning your mortal remains into haunting remnants upon the desolate ground.

Enter The House, seemingly in a dormant slumber, concealing enigmatic secrets within its spectral walls. Many have ventured to uncover the mysteries of the infamous Spookhouse, only to meet their futile demise. The enigmatic denizens may extend their chilling welcome, but only if you participate in their macabre game of Trick or Treat.

Descend into the depths of The Basement, where long-forgotten relics and obscured memories lie in wait. As you uncover the buried truths, beware of the lurking presence concealed amidst the aging walls. The encroaching cobwebs and skittering spiders are but mere distractions in the face of the true horror that awaits.

Prepare to confront the ethereal sentinels of the Crypt, known as the Wraiths. Shadows writhe and coil around every corner of their sacred grounds, relentlessly stalking your every move. A single misstep can consign your flesh to a fading memory, forever lost in the embrace of their spectral domain.

As you traverse this confluence of nightmarish experiences, be prepared for a relentless assault on your senses, where decay, malevolence, witchcraft, desolation, enigma, and the spectral converge. Brace yourself for an immersive journey, where fear intertwines with anticipation, guiding you through each treacherous attraction.

Children under 16 years of age MUST be accompanied by an adult. No exceptions.

Nightmare Acres – 240 Governors Hwy, South Windsor, CT

Nightmare Acres is a chilling, outdoor haunted attraction deep in the woods of Nomads in South Windsor, CT.

Confront your deepest fears as you navigate through the labyrinth of terror and suspense with its dark, twisted corridors and sinister inhabitants, Nightmare Acres guarantees a Halloween experience that will haunt your dreams. From bloodcurdling screams to heart-pounding chainsaws, this haunted attraction will test your courage. Nightmare Acres will push you to the edge of your sanity. Enter at your own risk and brace yourself for a thrilling time in the realm of horror.

The Dark Manor – 25 Main St, Baltic, CT

The Manor is home to the ghastly entities that haunt its hallowed grounds. Many are driven mad by the terror lurking in every shadow; their desperate screams echoing endlessly down the twisting trail –screams echoing through the desolate Connecticut countryside.

Can you escape the darkness and terror of The Graveyard. The remains of unnamed evil patrol the Graveyard in search of victims to repair their plagued souls.

Plunge into the shadows of the mausoleums while you are surrounded by undead creeps and chainsaw freaks, remorseless in their torment of anyone unfortunate enough to wander into their cold grasp. Those who can survive the village may narrowly escape with their lives, but for many, their sanity remains lost forever.

The few who escape will suffer to tell the tale. Will you be one of them?

With 19 years of terror behind them, you won’t want to miss this fully-outdoor haunted trail freshly redesigned to deliver a thrilling new experience!

Haunted (and not haunted) Hay Rides

Not-So-Scary Haunted Houses & Pumpkin Patches (Kid-Friendly!)

Echo Hill Orchards – 101 Wilbraham Rd, Monson, MA

At Echo Hill Orchards and Winery you can seasonally pick your own apples and pumpkins and have a scenic tractor ride up Flynt Mountain on the weekends during September and October.

Saturdays, Sundays, Labor Day and Columbus Day tractor rides are offered and included in the price of pick your own apples. Tractor rides are not offered on weekdays.

Fletcher Family Farm Pumpkin Patch & Hayride – 17 Gunn Rd, Southampton, MA

Fletcher Family Farm Fall activities include:



Picking pumpkins right off the vine

Tractor drawn hayrides

Visiting and learning about baby animals

Petting zoo

Enjoying snacks or lunches in the picnic area

Play time on the round hay bales

“Storytime” – sharing a favorite pumpkin book

Introduction to dairy farming

Take a free hayride on the “Giant Pumpkin” wagon, or in the “Haunted House” to the Pumpkin Patch. Pick out your favorite pumpkin and the most colorful Indian Corn, or Visit our farm stand for a cornucopia of pre-picked pumpkins and other Fall specialties.

West End Creamery – 481 Purgatory Rd, Whitinsville, MA

The Fall Festival & Corn Maze is great for families and friends to enjoy and spend time together. Unplug for the day on their 28-acre farm with plenty of room for social distancing and make new memories laughing, exploring, and learning together.

Attractions are designed for families and friends to play together. They charge one general admission price for the Fall Festival & Corn Maze for all guests. Mini golf, pony rides, Battle Zone, and pumpkins are an additional charge.

Harvest Happenings -349 Main Street, CT-190, Somers, CT

Celebrate Fall at Sonny’s Place!



Enjoy special attractions and activities along with a full menu of delicious seasonal food and drinks! Halloween music is in the air and sets the mood across the park. Play a round of Pumpkin Mini Golf and see the hundreds of hand carved (and lit at night) pumpkins around the course.

Special Attractions:



Pumpkin Mini Golf

Enjoy their miniature golf course, with a twist! While golfing, you’ll be able to see hundreds of hand carved pumpkins (they light up at night!), skeletons, clowns, and other decorations!

Halloween Crafts

Kids will love getting crafty with Halloween Crafts! With several to choose from, priced from $2 – $6, everyone can find one they’ll love!

Trick-or-Treat Trail

Kids of all ages will LOVE trick-or-treating at Sonny’s! Purchase your bag and punch card at the Admissions Window or Craft Station and visit all of our attractions to collect a prize or candy at each one! No, you don’t have to actually participate in the attraction to get the prize, but it’s a lot more fun that way!

Zombie Laser Tag

Think you know laser tag? Think again. Sign up for a game and see if you can survive the zombie apocalypse, or if you’ve sealed your fate simply by joining the game! Participants must be at least 42? tall to play. Participants between 42 and 47 inches tall must be with an adult. Zombie game runs at select times throughout the day. Games must have 10 registered players to play or it will revert to the regular game type.