Gillette Stadium to host no fans through September due to coronavirus concerns

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Gillette Stadium officials announced Tuesday that no fans will be permitted to attend events at Gillette Stadium through to at least the end of September.

The decision came after Gillette Stadium officials consulted with the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board and fully supports the decision in the interest of public safety to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the New England Patriots, the Patriots home opener on September 13, the game on September 27, and the next three Revolution home matches on August 20, 29, and September 2, will be played without fans in attendance.

Gillette Stadium is hoping to host fans later in the season and will communicate directly with our respective ticket holders regarding refunds.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Gillette Stadium officials have worked closely with the reopening board, a host of state and local officials, the National Football League, Major League Soccer and the Massachusetts’ Large Venue Task Force, as well as a team of independent experts to develop a detailed plan.

Gillette Stadium will continue its preparations to safely host fans later this fall.