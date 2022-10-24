CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts has received $10,000 in grants from the TD Charitable Foundation.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts, the $10,000 grant is in support of On Your Own: Financial Literary for Girls. This will provide a free badge program to all Girl Scouts designed to empower them to control their own financial futures.

Girl Scouts were formed to develop leadership skills and self-esteem as they get a better understanding of becoming responsible consumers by creating and living by a budget, building and managing credit, increasing their income, and saving and investing for their future.

“We take to heart the important work of teaching financial literacy to girls,” says Pattie Hallberg, CEO of Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts. “Supporting this program for the 11th consecutive year, the TD Charitable Foundation has significantly impacted building financially savvy Girl Scouts.”

Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts serves around 5,000 girls in grades K-12 with the support of over 3,000 adult volunteers in 186 towns and cities in central and western Massachusetts. TD Charitable Foundation is a part of TD Bank, one of the 10 largest commercial banking organizations in the United States.