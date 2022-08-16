HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new Raspberry Rally cookie was announced by the Girl Scouts of central and western Massachusetts Tuesday.

This raspberry-flavored delight is in comparison to its “sister” cookie, Thin Mints with its crispy thin texture and dipped in chocolate coating. According to a news release sent to 22News by the Girl Scouts of the USA, the filling cookies will be the first to be offered for online sale with direct shipment only.

Courtesy of Girl Scouts of the USA

Every year, Girl Scouts across the country look forward to cookie season. Local councils and troops benefit directly from cookie sales made in person and online. Girl Scouts of the USA says “every purchase of the online-exclusive Raspberry Rally cookie supports local Girl Scouts who are helping make our world a better place.”

“Every purchase of Raspberry Rally, and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies, during cookie season fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year,” Pattie Hallberg, GSCWM CEO expressed. “Girls decide how to use their portion of the proceeds for unforgettable leadership experiences and community projects from traveling locally and overseas to investing in non-profit organizations in their cities and towns, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves, our community, and the world.”

Hallberg adds, “Raspberry Rally will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only. While this enhances girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills, folx won’t see it at local cookie booths. Quantities of first-run cookies are always limited so if you are interested in trying this specialty, limited edition cookie, we suggest ordering it from your favorite Girl Scout early.”

Girl Scouts in western Massachusetts will be offering the new cookie during the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season that officially begins on January 20, 2023, along with some other favorites such as Thin Mints, Adventurefuls and Samoas.