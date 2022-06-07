BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Boston was indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the robbery of a TD Bank branch in Cambridge.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 49-year-old Jamall Copeland was indicted for bank robbery. The suspect, later identified as Copeland, allegedly got away with $1,455 in cash after handing a note to a teller on April 27th.

“Give up all Hundreds! AN 50’s Robbery!” Note handed to a teller

Detectives were able to allegedly match a fingerprint from the note to Copeland. He was released from state prison in December 2021 with a criminal history including charges related to murder, kidnapping, drug and firearms offenses, armed robbery and assault with intent to murder.

Copeland faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 if found guilty.