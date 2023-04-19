BOSTON (WWLP) – The three-year-old Goldendoodle that was hit by a car over three weeks ago is ready to be adopted.

After more than three weeks in the care of the MSPCA-Angell, Teddy, the three-year-old Goldendoodle, is ready to go to a forever home, according to a news release sent to 22News from MSPCA-Angell. Teddy has a long way to go in his recovery, but the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center is hoping that one family can step up to help him.

Teddy escaped his home through a fence one day and was hit by a car. His owners took him to Angell Medical Center in Boston on March 25, where they found that Teddy fractured his front right leg and had a deep wound on his front left leg. Both injuries were expected to take months to recover from.

Photo courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

The organization is looking for adopters that are willing to foster Teddy in their home before he is officially adopted. That includes helping him get to weekly appointments at an MSPCA shelter to change his bandages, as well as to check to make sure that he’s healing properly.

The staff at the shelter says that Teddy is a sweet and friendly dog who would fit well in many homes. Those that are interested in fostering-to-adopt may inquire at their website.