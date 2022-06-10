BOSTON (WWLP) – A Goldendoodle that is expected to recover from a freak accident is looking for a forever home.
According to the MSPCA-Angell, on June 2nd Ned the Goldendoodle was happily running around his back yard when he ran straight into a retaining wall with enough speed to cause a traumatic spinal injury. His previous family surrendered him to the MSPCA after feeling unprepared for a long and delicate healing process.
With strict rest, 2-year-old Ned is expected to heal within 12 weeks. MSPCA-Angell says he is active with a sunny disposition, good with children and is neutered.
Ned the Goldendoodle Adoption Inquiry
Ned is currently at the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center in Jamaica Plain for health evaluations and in need of a new home. If you are interested in adopting him, the MSPCA is prioritizing applicants who have a close relationship with a veterinarian, because he will likely require follow-up care.