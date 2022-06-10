BOSTON (WWLP) – A Goldendoodle that is expected to recover from a freak accident is looking for a forever home.

According to the MSPCA-Angell, on June 2nd Ned the Goldendoodle was happily running around his back yard when he ran straight into a retaining wall with enough speed to cause a traumatic spinal injury. His previous family surrendered him to the MSPCA after feeling unprepared for a long and delicate healing process.

Neds recovery is expected to take up to 12-weeks (Courtesy: MSPCA-Angell)

Shelter staff say Ned is an active boy with a sunny disposition (Courtesy: MSPCA-Angell)

Ned’s using a special harness for walks while he recovers from his spinal cord injury (Courtesy: MSPCA-Angell)

Ned is on strict rest to heal a traumatic spinal cord injury (Courtesy: MSPCA-Angell)

With strict rest, 2-year-old Ned is expected to heal within 12 weeks. MSPCA-Angell says he is active with a sunny disposition, good with children and is neutered.

Ned is currently at the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center in Jamaica Plain for health evaluations and in need of a new home. If you are interested in adopting him, the MSPCA is prioritizing applicants who have a close relationship with a veterinarian, because he will likely require follow-up care.