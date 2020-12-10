Gov. Baker announces enforcement efforts for gathering limits, mask mandate

“Today we lay out a roadmap to reopening Massachusetts while we continue to fight COVID-19. These two will be inseparable,” Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday morning. (Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS)

BOSTON (WWLP) – This week has been very busy at the Statehouse, as Governor Charlie Baker announced new restrictions on things like indoor dining, recreation, and gathering sizes.

Gov. Baker is relying heavily on local boards of health, particularly in high-risk communities where COVID transmission rates are already high. Earlier this week, the governor announced a rollback on our re-opening plans, requiring all Massachusetts communities to go back to Step 1 of Phase 3.

In doing so, new restrictions were imposed on businesses like gyms, restaurants, and performance venues. But, that’s not all. The governor has also limited outdoor gatherings.

“The rollback to step one will automatically reduce gathering sizes for outdoor gatherings from 100 people to 50 across all communities,” Baker said on Tuesday.

If someone does plan to host an event at their home with more than 25 people they are asked to report that event to local health officials.

With the stay at home order still in place, all gatherings must disperse by 9:30 p.m. The only exceptions are religious and political gatherings.

These changes will take effect on Sunday.