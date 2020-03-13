Breaking News
24 suspected coronavirus cases being treated at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield
2020 Boston Marathon postponed due to coronavirus

Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Boston Marathon, like many other public gatherings in Massachusetts has been postponed.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Friday morning in a news conference that the 2020 Boston Marathon will be postponed until September due to coronavirus concerns.

The marathon that was originally scheduled for April 20 is now scheduled for Monday, September 14.

The change comes days after Governor Baker called a state of emergency and now he’s continuing his efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Baker, Mayor Walsh, Boston Athletic Association CEO Thomas Grilk, John Hancock President and CEO Marianne Harrison joined Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at Boston City Hall.

