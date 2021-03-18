Gov. Baker changes gathering limits as state moves into final reopening phase

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state’s positive test rate is currently below 2-percent, and it’s been that way for several weeks now. That metric and others are what’s driving the state’s reopening plan.

Starting this Monday, March 22, all communities in the Commonwealth will move to Step 1 of Phase 4, which means gathering capacity limits will be loosened and entertainment venues can serve fans once again.

According to the Baker administration, the Commonwealth has seen significant progress in its fight against the virus. The hospitalization rate has dropped by 20 percent and hospital deaths have dropped by 24 percent. The progress that we’ve seen has prompted the Governor to re-open more of the economy.

So, starting Monday, indoor and outdoor stadiums will be able to welcome fans at a strict 12 percent capacity. That also includes arenas and ball parks.

Also changing in Phase 4 are gathering limits. Event venues and in public settings will be able to increase to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors. However, gatherings at private residences will stay the same with a max of 25 people outdoors and 10 people indoors.

The governor has also permitted dance floors to re-open for weddings and other events.