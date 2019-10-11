Gov. Baker defends decision to ban vaping product sales

(WWLP) – The CDC has released new numbers related to vaping illness, and they aren’t good.

According to the new report, nearly 1,300 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 49 states. That’s 200 more cases than last week.

Twenty-seven deaths have been reported in 22 states, including one in Hampshire County. Governor Charlie Baker told 22News he stands by his four-month ban as the statistics pile up.

“Hopefully during this ban, we can get enough information from the federal government and from other medical professionals to be able to decide what the regulatory framework here in Mass should be going forward,” said Gov. Baker.

Medical experts have said that, regardless of the substance, the act of inhaling and exhaling vapor is the major issue causing illness.