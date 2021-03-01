Gov.Baker: Nearly 550,000 residents have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The number of vaccinated Massachusetts residents has caught up with the total number of infections since the pandemic began in the Commonwealth.

During a news conference Monday, Governor Charlie Baker announced that [nearly] 550,000 people in the state have received both doses of the vaccine.

While case numbers decrease and the number of people vaccinated rises, not everyone is feeling less at risk.

“Honestly, I don’t think it really matters,” Donald Neveu from Chicopee told 22News. “It still doesn’t guarantee that you’re not going to get it afterward.”

According to the CDC, it’s still possible to contract COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine. However, the chance of hospitalization or death decreases significantly. Even so, Gov. Baker is urging people to stay diligent.

“It doesn’t mean that people can or should let down their guard, everybody knows what it takes,” Baker said during the news conference.

So, while businesses now have the opportunity to increase capacity limits, many restrictions still remain for when you walk out the door. Such as the mask mandate, which is still in effect for the Commonwealth.

“You still [have to] wear a mask when you’re out and about, still got to social distance and everything,” Neveu said.

During Monday’s conference, Gov. Baker said that Massachusetts is leading the nation in the number of doses per capita.