Gov. Baker orders all U.S., Commonwealth flags at half-staff in honor of fallen officers

BOSTON (WWLP) – In honor of the two first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty Friday, Governor Charlie Baker ordered all U.S. and Commonwealth flags at state buildings be flown at half-staff until further notice.

In honor and remembrance of the MA first responders lost today in the line of duty, @WorcesterPD Officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia and @BraintreePolice K9 Kitt, I have ordered all U.S. and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings until further notice. pic.twitter.com/nDF08gPFfV — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) June 5, 2021

Worcester Police officer Enmanuel Familia, 38, died after drowning in a pond in Worcester while trying to rescue a 14-year-old boy from a pond.

The teen was also pronounced dead at the hospital after divers recovered his body in the water.

Gov. Baker said, “Officer Familia is a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice while attempting to save the young man.”

Also on Friday, two Braintree Police officers were shot multiple times and a K9 was killed in the gunfire.

Both officers had surgery Friday afternoon and are expected to survive their injuries.