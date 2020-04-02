Gov. Baker orders flags lowered for 5 days in honor of veterans at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

BOSTON (WWLP) – The governor has ordered the United States of America flag and Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff for five days in honor of the veterans who died at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

The order by Gov. Charlie Baker is effective immediately and will last until sunset on Sunday, April 5. It applies not only to state buildings but also to state facilities, all state municipal and town properties, and private institutions:

The main or administration building of each public institution of the Commonwealth, e.g. town and city halls

Other state-owned or state-controlled buildings

All state military installations

The flags at the Soldiers’ Home was at half-staff on Tuesday, a day after the deaths of 11 veterans was announced. By Wednesday, the number of deaths had increased by 4, bringing the total to 15.

This will serve “as a mark of solemn respect and in honor of the United States Armed Forces military veterans and residents of the Massachusetts Soldiers’ Home who died this past week in Holyoke, Massachusetts.”

22News would like to thank the veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home and their families for their service and dedication to our country.