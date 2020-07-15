Gov. Baker pushing to increase daily Covid-19 testing in MA

BOSTON (WWLP) – The governor said back in May that he’d like to see Massachusetts increase it’s testing capacity to 45,000 tests a day, but right now only around 3,000 people are getting tested each day.

Data released from the department of public health shows that our positive test rate has been on a steady decline, and so has the number of people seeking tests for the virus.

In fact, Monday and Tuesday of this week saw the lowest testing turn out since May 31. Of the people who were tested over those two days, under 2 percent of them were positive.

“We obviously remain focused on these metrics as we continue to contain and fight COVID and work to gradually reopen the Commonwealth,” Baker said.

To increase testing, especially in ‘hot spot’ areas of the state, the governor has rolled out a free testing initiative. However, several lawmakers have taken issue with the new initiative because none of the locations are in the western part of the state.

Testing capacity doesn’t seem to be the issue here on Beacon Hill at least not right now, but testing accessibility is what many in the healthcare field are hoping to see improved.