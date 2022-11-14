AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – This past week, Governor Charlie Baker signed into law a $3.76 billion economic development bill. But what’s in it?

This piece of legislation focuses on a number of broad aspects of economic development, investing in everything from health care to clean energy. The largest chunk will go toward healthcare facilities impacted by the pandemic: $850 million.

In terms of economic development, $153 million to support businesses across the state. $175 million is going towards clean infrastructures, like publicly-owned green space and environmental infrastructure.

22News spoke to Stephanie Ciccarello, Director of Sustainability in Amherst, where they unveiled a new solar array Monday. She said now more than ever it’s important that investments are made in clean energy.

“It’s really critical now,” Ciccarello said. “It’s at a critical point, so we really hope that homeowners, really everyone, that there’s more incentive funding coming down the pipe, and that people tap into those opportunities.”

The funding comes from last year’s surplus revenue and federal funds from the American Rescue Plan. One item Governor Baker vetoed was a section of the bill that would cap the ARPA fiscal recovery fund at $510 million.