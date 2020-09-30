Gov. Baker signs executive order to begin part 2 of phase 3 reopening plan

(WWLP) – The western part of the state is moving forward.

This after Governor Baker signed an executive order allowing some Massachusetts communities to advance in the re-opening process.

So Tuesday night when we take another step towards normalcy.

As of October 5th every city and town in western Massachusetts has the ok to move into part 2 of phase 3 in the states re-opening plan.

That means that arcades, trampoline parks, obstacle courses, roller rinks, and laser tag in our area can all re-open, operating at 50 percent capacity.

The same goes for gyms, museums, libraries and driving and flight schools.

Governor Baker weighing in on his reasoning, “We’ve learned a lot through our own tracing efforts and by watching other states who were hard hit by COVID early on as well, and we’ve seen that the activities we’re moving forward with today have not led to significant transmission in other states.”

When it comes to gatherings, the number of people that can attend events at outdoor public venues has been expanded to 100 people.

But the limit on indoor gatherings remains at 25 people – and the limit on private outdoor gatherings will remain capped at 50 people.

Governor Baker also warns that communities will be moved back a phase if there’s an increase in cases amid the new guidance.

Stating the best way to avoid that from happening is to remain safe and follow public health guidelines.

Under this executive order you’ll also be allowed to try on clothing items while shopping.

Fitting rooms were given the green light to re-open.