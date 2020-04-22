Gov. Baker signs temporary eviction and foreclosure moratorium

Boston, MA – 4/10/20 – Gov. Charlie Bake rspeaks during a press conference over COVID-19 in Gardner Auditorium on April 10, 2020. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Evictions and foreclosures in Massachusetts are on hold after Governor Charlie Baker signed a moratorium designed to protect renters and homeowners during the COVID-19 crisis.

This action follows an earlier warning from Attorney General Maura Healey, who reminded landlords that evictions cannot happen during the State of Emergency issued by the Governor.

For weeks, Massachusetts residents and housing advocates have been urging Beacon Hill lawmakers to come up with a bill to keep people and businesses from losing their housing and business space while struggling financially due to the pandemic.

Many in the Real Estate industry, private landlords, and mortgage lenders were opposed to the effort, citing fears that tenants and homeowners would stop making rent and mortgage payments, putting their own finances at risk.

Landlords cannot charge late fees or send late payment reports to credit agencies if tenants notify and provide the landlord with documentation that the non-payment of rent was due to a financial impact from COVID-19. There is an exemption allowing emergency evictions if the tenant is involved in illegal activity or behaviors that impact public health or safety.

Similar rules in regard to non-payment notification apply to agreements between mortgage lenders and homeowners.

The law does not excuse tenants and homeowners from paying rent or mortgages. Payments will have to be made up after the state of emergency is lifted.

