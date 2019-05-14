Gov. Baker, Springfield Police set to testify on dangerousness bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker wants to give the courts additional tools to deal with dangerous criminals.

Under the governor’s proposal, judges would be empowered to revoke a suspect’s release if they violate a court-ordered condition — such as an order to stay away from a victim, or from a public playground.

Current law doesn’t allow judges to see an offender’s criminal history so they must make a determination on the level of danger they present, based only on the charges they’re in court for at that time.

The governor said he hopes to give judges the ability to request a dangerousness hearing to better understand the threat that people pose to society.

“Our goal here is to simply give the courts a tool that they can use to have the hearing, and if they decide based on the hearing that this is somebody who should be out on a pre-trial basis, that’s fine,” the governor said.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno supports the governor’s proposal, meant to keep violent offenders off the street and prevent them from terrorizing innocent people.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.