Gov. Baker stands by his re-opening plan despite criticism from both sides

BOSTON (WWLP) – The governor is standing by his re-opening timeline for the Commonwealth, despite criticism from health experts and the business community.

Governor Charlie Baker said that at this point he’s used to getting criticism for every move he makes, so he said he’s going to continue to follow public health guidelines and make decisions that he believes will benefit the Commonwealth.

Starting on Monday, May 10, Massachusetts will allow indoor and outdoor stadiums to open up to 25 percent capacity. Amusement parks, like Six Flags New England will also be allowed to re-open at 50 percent capacity.

This change is one that many other states in the region have already approved but Gov. Baker said he’s not going to adjust our timeline because of it.

“Like I said, we’re going to continue to play this game based on what we think makes the most sense for the people of Massachusetts, we’re going to balance the economic stuff with the public health data and if we see significant improvements in our date over the course of the next month or so, we’ll make adjustments,” Baker said.

As other states move to re-open faster to allow for Fourth of July celebrations, Gov. Baker said that right now, the Commonwealth will still follow the original re-opening timeline, which has businesses opening back up to 100 percent capacity on August 1.