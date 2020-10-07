Gov. Baker to let communities decide on Halloween guidelines

SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – With Halloween just 25 days away, we’re hearing from Governor Charlie Baker on COVID-19 safety.

The governor was in the Halloween capitol of Massachusetts Tuesday.

While in Salem, Governor Baker said that they won’t be putting out mandates or rules, rather they’ll give communities across the commonwealth the opportunity to create their own rules for how they want to see Halloween celebrated.

But, he did strongly caution against one thing.

“The one piece of fundamental advice we would recommend, is that indoor Halloween parties are a really bad idea,” said Baker.

The governor followed by saying that outdoor events on Halloween are the best way to celebrate safely.

