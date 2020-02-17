Governor Baker announces funding to support Mohawk Trail Woodland Partnership

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Governor Baker has announced a $260,000 grant to support Mohawk Trail Woodland Partnership.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the grant will be used to support forest stewardship, nature-based tourism, and climate education to ten municipalities and the Franklin Regional Council of Governments.

Improving the stewardship of our forests makes them more resilient to the impacts of climate change, strengthens local economies by encouraging nature-based tourism, and benefits rural communities. These grants are a terrific example of the collaborative spirit we’ve worked to foster here in the Commonwealth, and we are proud to partner with these communities to preserve our forests and natural resources for generations to come. Governor Charlie Baker

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito stated the “collaboration between our state agencies and municipalities is crucial to achieving our shared climate goals, and the Mohawk Trail Woodland Partnership is a model for how different entities can come together to care for our forests and protect vital assets for rural economies.”