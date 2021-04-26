BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to announce information relative to road safety legislation for the state Monday morning.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Acting Secretary of Transportation Jamey Tesler, Highway Safety Division Director Jeff Larason, Haley Cremer’s father and Haley’s Law advocate Marc Cremer and AAA Northeast President & CEO John Galvin to make an announcement relative to road safety legislation.

Officials will provide a live update announcing road safety legislation at 10:30 a.m. from the State House in Boston.