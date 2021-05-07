BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to announce renovations of a playground in Boston.

The funds provided to renovate the Charlesbank Playground are provided by the $1.2 million donation from Rob Gronkowski and the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation. The playground is located in the Department of Conservation & Recreation area of the Charles River Reservation Esplanade.

Governor Charlie Baker will join with Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides, Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) Commissioner Jim Montgomery.

Officials will provide an announcement live at 1:30 p.m. at Charlesbank Playground.