Governor Baker appoints Jamey Tesler as Transportation Secretary

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito announced the appointment of Jamey L. Tesler as Secretary of Transportation and CEO of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT). Tesler has served as Acting Secretary since January, when he was appointed to replace former Secretary Stephanie Pollack after Pollack’s appointment as Deputy Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration for the Biden-Harris Administration.

“Jamey Tesler is a dynamic leader and with several years of experience in senior roles in the transportation sector, he and the team at the Department are ready to advance the important work underway across Massachusetts’ transportation systems,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “From safety to planning for the mobility needs of the Commonwealth’s future, the job of Transportation Secretary is hugely important and Jamey is the right person to lead the Department.”

“In continuing in his role as Secretary, Jamey will remain a strong partner for officials at the municipal level, ensuring a commitment to local infrastructure and projects,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “We are grateful for his ongoing leadership and dedication to the transportation sector and service to the people of this Commonwealth.”

“Since January, it has been the honor of my professional career to serve as Acting Secretary of Transportation and I am grateful and humbled that Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito have confidence in my ability to continue to lead the organization as we deliver a transportation system that is safe, reliable, resilient and equitable,” said Secretary Jamey Tesler. “With the support of MassDOT’s dedicated workforce and management team, I am looking forward to continuing to advance customer service improvements, programs giving municipalities resources, and infrastructure projects which connect people with where they want to go, whether they are walking, bicycling, traveling by public transportation, or riding in a vehicle.”

Prior to his appointment as Acting Secretary in January, Tesler served as Registrar of Motor Vehicles. He has years of experience across the Department of Transportation and has worked for more than 16 years in senior management roles in the public sector, including as General Counsel to the Massachusetts State Treasurer, Deputy Legal Counsel in the Office of the Governor, Deputy General Counsel for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), MassDOT Assistant Secretary for Procurement and Contract Management, Acting Chief of Staff for the Secretary of Transportation, and then as Chief Operating Officer at MassDOT. Tesler received his bachelor’s degree in Economics and International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania and his Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan.