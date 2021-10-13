Governor Baker attends climate resiliency forum by FEMA

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will participate in the Alliances for Climate Action virtual forum series, a discussion on climate resiliency planning hosted by FEMA on Wednesday

The forum will be livestreamed starting at 12 p.m.

Governor Baker will give remarks at the Offshore WINDPOWER Conference and Exhibition along with Kevin Bush, Rhonda Haag, Commissioner Dennis Knobloch, Eric Letvin, Dr. Pablo Mendez-Lazaro, Marissa Ramirez and Dr. A.R. Siders State of Massachusetts, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Monroe County, FL, Valmeyer, IL, FEMA, University of Puerto Rico, Natural Resources Defense Council and University of Delaware.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS