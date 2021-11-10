BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to attend a grand opening event for the new MassMutual offices in the Boston Seaport on Wednesday.

Governor Charlie Baker, MassMutual President, CEO and Chairman Roger Crandall, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan and other state leaders are attending the grand opening of MassMutual’s new campus in Boston’s Seaport District. A speaking program is scheduled for 11:10 a.m., and a ribbon cutting from 11:45 a.m. to Noon located at 10 Fan Pier Blvd. in Boston.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank MassMutual President and CEO Roger Crandall and his team for inviting CDO Tim Sheehan and myself to the grand opening of their new facility in Boston’s Seaport District. For 170 years, MassMutual has been an economic and innovated driver in the City of Springfield and Western Massachusetts. I also appreciate MassMutual President and CEO Roger Crandall for reaffirming his company’s commitment to the City of Springfield through this expansion process. This investment and expansion into Eastern Massachusetts is a natural progression of MassMutual’s development and I know we are all looking forward to working together with all of our public and private partners as we move our City of Springfield and the Commonwealth forward and reinvigorate our local economy post-pandemic.”

What does this all mean for Springfield-based MassMutual, 22News Boston Statehouse Reporter Jodi Reed is attending the event and will have the latest information on 22News starting at 5 p.m.