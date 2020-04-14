Governor Baker begins coordinating how to reopen society despite COVID-19 peak in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker is joining a group of Democratic governors in the Northeast and along with West Coast to coordinate how to begin reopening society.

The governors made seperate announcements on Monday, just hours after President Trump said on Twitter that it was his decision to decide when to “open up the state.” The governor did not announce specific plans on how to scake back stay-at-home orders or reopen business, but said they will consider the health of residents first and will be guided by science.

The Northeast coalition includes Massachusetts, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania , and Rhode Island. The West Coast one consists of California, Oregon, and Washington. Of the 10 governors involved, Governor Baker is the only Republican.

His office maintains that it is still too early to consider easing restrictions, but the governors said they want to be prepared to move ahead once the pandemic is over.